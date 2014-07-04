July 4 Joint Announcement Regarding The Conclusion Of An Agreement Between Redefine, Fountainhead And Fptml And Withdrawal

* Fountainhead unitholders are now advised that a merger of redefine and fountainhead makes strategic sense.

* If transaction is approved and becomes unconditional, fountainhead will no longer qualify for a listing under listings requirements of stock exchange operated by jse limited ("jse")

* Effective date of transaction is 1 september 2014.

* Fountainhead unitholders will receive directly from redefine 82 redefine consideration shares, subject to rounding principle contained in jse listings requirement for every 100 fountainhead units held on record date

* Caution is no longer required to be exercised by fountainhead unitholders when dealing in their fountainhead units Further company coverage: [FPTJ.J RDFJ.J]