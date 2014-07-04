July 4 Joint Announcement Regarding The
Conclusion Of An Agreement Between Redefine, Fountainhead And
Fptml And Withdrawal
* Fountainhead unitholders are now advised that a merger of
redefine and fountainhead makes strategic sense.
* If transaction is approved and becomes unconditional,
fountainhead will no longer qualify for a listing under listings
requirements of stock exchange operated by jse limited ("jse")
* Effective date of transaction is 1 september 2014.
* Fountainhead unitholders will receive directly from
redefine 82 redefine consideration shares, subject to rounding
principle contained in jse listings requirement for every 100
fountainhead units held on record date
* Caution is no longer required to be exercised by
fountainhead unitholders when dealing in their fountainhead
units
