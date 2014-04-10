Atlantia sells 10 pct of Italy motorway unit, option to sell further 2.5 pct
MILAN, April 27 Italian toll-road group Atlantia said on Thursday it had sold a 10 percent stake in its Italian motorway unit to a series of investors including Allianz .
April 10 Fountainhead Property Trust Management Ltd -
* Redefine Properties Limited and Fountainhead Manco have begun engaging in relation to possible terms of a potential merger between Redefine and Fountainhead
* Engagements are still at an early stage but an independent committee of board of Fountainhead Manco has been established to progress discussions
* Are accordingly advised to exercise caution when dealing in their Fountainhead units until a further announcement is made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, April 27 Italian toll-road group Atlantia said on Thursday it had sold a 10 percent stake in its Italian motorway unit to a series of investors including Allianz .
* Q1 rental income EUR 4.0 million ($4.35 million) versus EUR 3.9 million year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2pDyvBA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9194 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)