April 10 Fountainhead Property Trust Management Ltd -

* Redefine Properties Limited and Fountainhead Manco have begun engaging in relation to possible terms of a potential merger between Redefine and Fountainhead

* Engagements are still at an early stage but an independent committee of board of Fountainhead Manco has been established to progress discussions

* Are accordingly advised to exercise caution when dealing in their Fountainhead units until a further announcement is made