Traffic moves along a busy road in front of the Maruti Suzuki corporate office building in New Delhi July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares of four-wheeler automakers rose on Monday on hopes they would raise prices from January due to rising input costs and rupee depreciation, dealers said.

"Components costs have increased materially due to currency fluctuations, therefore companies will have to pass on the higher prices to protect their margins," said Abhishek Gaoshinde, an analyst who tracks the sector.

Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) rose 3.7 percent, while Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS) gained 2.3 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)