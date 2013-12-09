Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares of four-wheeler automakers rose on Monday on hopes they would raise prices from January due to rising input costs and rupee depreciation, dealers said.
"Components costs have increased materially due to currency fluctuations, therefore companies will have to pass on the higher prices to protect their margins," said Abhishek Gaoshinde, an analyst who tracks the sector.
Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) rose 3.7 percent, while Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS) gained 2.3 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
NEW DELHI A recovery in Indian exports gathered steam in March with a pick-up in demand for engineering and petroleum products, bolstering an economy still recovering from the government's cash clampdown.