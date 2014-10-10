Oct 10 Investment management firm FOUR Capital
Partners Ltd said it hired Adour Sarkissian from ING to
establish a North American equity offering.
FOUR Capital, which was set up in 2006 as a UK equity
specialist, said Sarkissian would start in his new role in
October in its London office.
In a seven-year tenure managing the ING Invest U.S. High
Dividend Fund from New York, Sarkissian increased the fund's
assets to $1.7 billion from $100 million.
With more than 15 years of investment experience, focused on
North American equities, Sarkissian has previously worked at
Capital at Work and S&P Investment Services.
