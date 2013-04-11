By Alistair Barr and Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 11
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Foursquare said on
Thursday it raised $41 million in a new financing round that
relied on debt, rather than equity, to give the location-based
start-up the money it needs to keep expanding.
The cash came from a new investment by technology
private-equity firm Silver Lake, through its Waterman growth
debt fund, as well as existing investors Andreessen Horowitz,
O'Reilly AlphaTech Ventures, Spark Capital, and Union Square
Ventures, Foursquare founder Dennis Crowley wrote in a blog.
The Silver Lake money is a loan that has to be repaid over
several years. Existing investors bought the convertible debt,
according to Fred Wilson, principal of Union Square.
Debt financing is unusual for start-ups, which typically
rely on selling equity to early investors. Resorting to debt is
typically considered a sign of stress in the venture capital
community. It mounts pressure on young companies, which may not
have a lot of revenue or earnings to repay such obligations.
LivingSocial, a struggling daily deal start-up that competes
with Groupon Inc, had to issue new equity with
debt-like aspects, such as an annual dividend, in its latest
financing round earlier this year.
Foursquare launched to much fanfare in 2009, but has since
struggled to generate revenue from its business. The company is
now focusing more on its search capabilities, which allow users
to track down stores and other physical locations through
smartphone apps.
Foursquare will have to pay interest on the new debt it
issued to Silver Lake. Interest is also typically paid on
convertible debt. Later on, this type of security can convert to
equity in certain agreed-upon circumstances, potentially
diluting existing shareholders' investments.
"My general take on convertible debt is that it's very good
for the founders and not very good for the investors in seed and
early stage investments and a much better solution in late-stage
financings," Union Square's Wilson wrote in a blog on Thursday.
For Foursquare, convertible debt is the "optimal solution
for everyone," Wilson added.
"This round is not dilutive to the Foursquare management at
this time," Wilson said. "But it will be dilutive when the debt
converts into equity, most likely at the next equity issuance."