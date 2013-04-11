By Alistair Barr and Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Foursquare, a service
that helps smartphone users find nearby restaurants, shopping
venues, clubs and tourist attractions, said on Thursday it
raised $41 million in a new financing round that relied on debt,
rather than equity, to give the start-up the money it needs to
keep expanding.
The cash came from a new investment by technology
private-equity firm Silver Lake, through its Waterman growth
debt fund, as well as existing investors Andreessen Horowitz,
O'Reilly AlphaTech Ventures, Spark Capital, and Union Square
Ventures, Foursquare founder Dennis Crowley wrote in a blog.
The Silver Lake money is a loan that has to be repaid over
several years. Existing investors bought the convertible debt,
according to Fred Wilson, principal of Union Square.
Debt financing is unusual for start-ups, which typically
rely on selling equity to early investors. Resorting to debt is
typically considered a sign of stress in the venture capital
community. It mounts pressure on young companies, which may not
have a lot of revenue or earnings to repay such obligations.
LivingSocial, a struggling daily deal start-up that competes
with Groupon Inc, had to issue new equity with
debt-like aspects, such as an annual dividend, in its latest
financing round earlier this year.
"I haven't seen anything this bad in a while, and certainly
not something so high profile," said Rocky Agrawal, a Silicon
Valley-based analyst who focuses on mobile technology and
payments. "It's not very far from this LivingSocial-just
structured differently."
Foursquare launched to much fanfare in 2009, but has since
struggled to generate revenue from its business. The company is
now focusing more on its search capabilities, which allow users
to track down stores and other physical locations through
smartphone apps.
Foursquare has just started building revenue-generating
businesses such as services that help local businesses find new
customers and market to them. This will be "much more developed"
in the next year, Wilson said.
Foursquare generated $2 million in 2012 revenue, according
to Bloomberg Businessweek, which reported the Foursquare
financing earlier on Thursday.
Crowley declined to comment on Foursquare's revenue, however
he said that the company did not begin to focus on revenue
generation until last year.
Crowley also said that investors "had a hard time" valuing
Foursquare because the company is changing so quickly.
In June 2011, Foursquare raised $50 million at a $600
million valuation from Andreessen Horowitz, Union Square, Spark
Capital, O'Reilly AlphaTech and CrunchFund.
The latest $41 million financing was structured to avoid
investors having to come up with a valuation for Foursquare
right now, according to Crowley and others.
Foursquare will have to pay interest on the new debt it
issued to Silver Lake. Interest is also typically paid on
convertible debt. Later on, this type of security can convert to
equity in certain agreed-upon circumstances, potentially
diluting existing shareholders' investments.
"My general take on convertible debt is that it's very good
for the founders and not very good for the investors in seed and
early stage investments and a much better solution in late-stage
financings," Union Square's Wilson wrote in a blog on Thursday.
For Foursquare, convertible debt is the "optimal solution
for everyone," Wilson added.
"This round is not dilutive to the Foursquare management at
this time," Wilson said. "But it will be dilutive when the debt
converts into equity, most likely at the next equity issuance."
If the strategy works out, and revenue increases, that will
make the company easier to value. At that point, it could issue
new equity and the convertible debt would be exchanged for new
stock.
"We get the comfort of knowing that eventually our
investment will become equity," Wilson said. "In situations
where a valuation inflection point is on the horizon,
convertible debt can be an excellent structure."