Old-guard retail back in the cross hairs
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
SAN FRANCISCO Foursquare, which makes apps that let users find restaurants and stores and "check" into them, is discussing a funding round that would set its value at $250 million, less than half its worth two years ago, tech news site Re/code reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The site also said the company had talked to potential buyers. (on.recode.net/1NBigrS)
Re/code said the funding round would raise between $20 million and $40 million and would include one new investor, which it did not name.
Foursquare raised $35 million in a fundraising round in 2013. The Wall Street Journal reported at the time that round valued the company at $650 million, citing people familiar with the transaction.
Foursquare has been the subject of takeover speculation, with Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) being reported more than once as a potential buyer.
Foursquare declined to comment on the Re/code report.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Sandra Maler)
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
YOKOHAMA, Japan Japan's economy still needs support from ultra-loose monetary policy despite budding signs of recovery, a senior IMF official said, stressing that it was premature for the central bank to consider withdrawing stimulus any time soon.