SAN FRANCISCO Dec 22 Foursquare, which makes
apps that let users find restaurants and stores and "check" into
them, is discussing a funding round that would set its value at
$250 million, less than half its worth two years ago, tech news
site Re/code reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The site also said the company had talked to potential
buyers. (on.recode.net/1NBigrS)
Re/code said the funding round would raise between $20
million and $40 million and would include one new investor,
which it did not name.
Foursquare raised $35 million in a fundraising round in
2013. The Wall Street Journal reported at the time that round
valued the company at $650 million, citing people familiar with
the transaction.
Foursquare has been the subject of takeover speculation,
with Yahoo Inc being reported more than once as a
potential buyer.
Foursquare declined to comment on the Re/code report.
