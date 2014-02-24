By Ronald Grover
Feb 24 Maria Bartiromo, whose high-profile Wall
Street coverage earned her the nickname "Money Honey" during two
decades on business channel CNBC, now takes aim at her former
employer as host of a new morning show on the rival Fox Business
Network.
"Opening Bell with Maria Bartiromo" will air from 9-11 am ET
(1400-1600 GMT), replacing "Varney & Co" anchored by Stuart
Varney, who moves to the following two-hour period.
Luring Bartiromo away from CNBC was a high-stakes gamble by
Fox and Roger Ailes, chairman and CEO of Fox News, to boost the
ratings of the six-year-old business channel.
Fox Business increased its ratings and added homes to which
it is telecast but still trails CNBC. Over the last year, it
averaged 54,000 for its 9 am to 5 pm schedule, according to
Nielsen ratings data, compared with the 200,000 that CNBC
averages. CNBC is seen in 95 million homes compared with 77
million for Fox Business.
"I was at the top of my game at CNBC, but they made me a
great offer," Bartiromo said in an interview, referring to Fox.
"They were terrific at CNBC, but I am happiest when I am helping
to build a brand."
Bartiromo's show stands a good chance of becoming the
network's top-ranked show, and should lift its ratings and
encourage other cable operators to carry Fox Business, said Brad
Adgate, senior vice-president and research director for Horizon
Media.
"Only a handful of business news reporters have as high a
profile," Adgate said.
Bartiromo, who would not discuss her contract, says Fox
influenced her decision to bolt by also offering her a
Sunday morning business-oriented show on the Fox News Channel.
That show, which has not yet been given a name, is expected to
begin later in the first quarter, Fox said.
With both shows, Bartiromo says she intends to move away
from the formula of interviewing chief executive talking heads
that is prevalent on most business programs. Instead, she says
she will focus on having guests who are strategic planners,
stock pickers and money managers, and others discussing issues
that are reshaping the economy.
"She's got one of the best Rolodexs around, and she'll get
great people," said Kevin Magee, Fox Business' executive vice
president. "But you can get market data anywhere, on your
wristwatch. You need someone with her kind of perspective to
explain it."