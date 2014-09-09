LONDON, Sept 9 Rupert Murdoch's right-hand-man at 21st Century Fox, Chase Carey, said the company had no current plans to resurrect its bid to buy the rest of Britain's BSkyB.

Murdoch's previous attempt to take full control of the satellite TV company, in which it owns 39 percent, was derailed by the phone-hacking scandal involving his News of the World tabloid in 2011.

Fox this year agreed to sell its Sky Italia and Sky Deutschland operations to BSkyB, uniting all the Sky franchises in Europe, and industry figures and analysts had speculated that it would make another bid to buy the rest of the British company.

"Right now our plan with Sky is to pursue the transaction that we have announced," Carey, president and chief operating officer of 21st Century Fox, said at the Royal Television Society's conference on Tuesday.

"I don't think it ever makes sense for us to say long term, that we are not going to do X, Y or Z ... but certainly I can say clearly we have no plans, there are no initiatives under way (to buy BSkyB)."

He said his sole focus was to enable BSkyB to fulfil its potential to grow the combined Sky businesses.

Carey also told an audience of TV executives in London that the company had "moved on" from its bid to buy Time Warner.

He said acquiring Time Warner was an opportunity to create a company that had a unique position of leadership in global content and brands, and there was no comparable second choice to go after.

"We don't have an acquisition list, realistically," he said. "There isn't a second choice to Time Warner, we are going back to pursuing what we have been pursuing, which is largely building businesses."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Pravin Char)