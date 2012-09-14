By Ronald Grover
| Sept 14
Sept 14 The Fox film studio is nearing agreement
with Dalian Wanda Group, one of China's largest real estate
developers and movie theater owners, to co-produce films in
China, a Fox studio executive said.
Talks between Wanda and Fox began last year and continued in
early September when Wanda's chairman, Wang Jianlin, came to Los
Angeles to announce the closing of the company's $2.6 billion
purchase of theater owner AMC Entertainment.
During that visit Wang met with Disney, Universal, Warner
Brothers and other studio executives to discuss co-financing
English or Chinese-language films or to create a fund to invest
in a slate of films, according to several people with knowledge
of those meetings.
Wanda, which owns 86 theaters in China, spent $80 million to
enter the film industry and expects to make six films this year
and 10 annually, according to its website.
Wang in his visit to Los Angeles earlier this month said the
company is prepared to invest $10 billion over the next decade
to expand its U.S. holdings and plans to buy hotels, shopping
malls and more theaters.
Fox and Wanda haven't yet identified the movies the two
companies would co-produce, according to Fox co-Chairman Jim
Gianopulos, who acknowledged talks that were first reported in
the Los Angeles Times.
"China is an exciting new market, and the infrastructure
Wanda has put in place is very impressive," Gianopulos said in
an interview. "The process now is to find the right movies for
this agreement."
Gianopulos said he and Sanford Panitch, Fox's international
president, started negotiations with Wanda during a trip to
China last year.
Fox, a unit of News Corp, is among the most
aggressive Hollywood studios in setting up joint projects with
Chinese companies. It jointly produced the Chinese language film
"Hot Summer Days" with China's Huayi Brothers Media in 2010.
The U.S. studio also owns a 20 percent stake in
Beijing-based Bona Film Group, which is in discussions with
Hollywood studios about co-producing films for international
distribution.