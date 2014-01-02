Jan 2 21st Century Fox said on Thursday
it would sell its 47 percent stake in Star China TV to the TV
channel operator's management and private equity fund China
Media Capital.
Star China TV, formed in 2010 and majority owned by China
Media Capital, operates Mandarin channels such as Xing Kong,
Xing Kong International and Channel V Mainland China.
21st Century Fox, one of two companies created from the 2013
split of media magnate Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, did
not disclose the terms of the deal.
The TV and film company sold its controlling stake in Star
China to China Media Capital in 2010, a move that was then seen
as a clear sign of Murdoch's waning interest in China due to the
various restrictions and limitations on trade in the country. ()
"Today's divestment underscores our broader agenda of
streamlining our affiliate ownership structures," said James
Murdoch, deputy chief operating officer of News Corp and son of
Rupert Murdoch.