Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.

Farage will appear on both daytime and prime-time programming for the networks, whose parent company is 21st Century Fox Inc.

Farage, the former leader of the United Kingdom's Independence Party, lead the charge for the UK's "Brexit" vote last year to leave the European Union.

He also was a major supporter of Donald Trump, who was sworn in as president of the United States on Friday. Farage attended the inauguration in Washington as a guest of Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant.

Farage was a founding member of the Independence Party in 1993 and its leader from 2006 to 2009 and then again from 2010 to 2016. He has said he wants to be a bridge between Trump's administration and the British government. (Reporting by Tim Baysinger; Editing by Anna Driver and Bill Trott)