Oct 8 Proxy advisory group ISS has urged
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc shareholders to vote
against the reelection of Chairman Rupert Murdoch and some other
board members at an annual shareholders meeting this month,
criticizing the company's adoption of a poison pill.
News Corp in May put in place a poison pill
provision for one year after the splitting off its media and
entertainment businesses, seeking to prevent hostile takeovers.
It will be triggered if someone acquires more than 15 percent of
the stock of either company.
Saying the company should have put the plan to a shareholder
vote, Institutional Shareholder Services called for an
independent board chairman to replace Murdoch.
It also recommended voting against his sons James and
Lachlan Murdoch, 21st Century Fox executive Chase Carey, as well
other nominees David DeVoe, Roderick Eddington, James Breyer,
Viet Dinh and Alvaro Uribe.
But it endorsed independent directors Delphine Arnault,
Jacques Nasser, and Robert Silberman.
Twenty-First Century Fox countered that the current board
had delivered good returns for shareholders and had strengthened
corporate governance.
"ISS' proxy analysis is completely out of touch with reality
given the incredible value created under the leadership of 21st
Century Fox's returning director nominees," company spokesman
Nathaniel Brown wrote in an email.
This year's shareholder meeting will be held on Oct. 18 in
Los Angeles.
ISS' recommendations are a reversal from last year when it
endorsed the controlling Murdoch family.
The year before that, the UK phone hacking scandal that
engulfed News Corp prompted the proxy advisor to urge investors
to vote against its directors. Shareholders reelected the board
that year and failed to approve a proposal to oust Rupert
Murdoch from his chairman post.
ISS also said on Tuesday that the company's slow response to
allegations of illegal phone hacking in United Kingdom may
concern some shareholders. 21st Century Fox's Brown responded
that ISS has a "disproportionate focus on historical matters."
News Corp has a history of potential takeovers. In 2004,
Liberty Media Corp's John Malone quietly snapped up a 20 percent
voting stake in the company. The move prompted Murdoch to swap
his stake in DirecTV and other assets for Malone's shares in
News Corp.
The media and entertainment business of the former News
Corporation has been trading separately from Murdoch's
publishing assets since the end of June. Rupert Murdoch controls
both companies through his roughly 40 percent stake in Class B
voting shares.