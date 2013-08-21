LOS ANGELES Aug 20 Fox News, a unit of Rupert
Murdoch's newly separated Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
film and TV company, said on Tuesday it had fired corporate
communications chief Brian Lewis due to "financial
irregularities" and other issues.
"After an extensive internal investigation of Brian Lewis'
conduct by Fox News, it was determined that he should be
terminated for cause, specifically for issues relating to
financial irregularities, as well as for multiple, material and
significant breaches of his employment contract," the company
said in a statement.
Lewis was terminated for cause on July 25, it said.
Lewis could not be reached for comment. An auto-reply to an
email sent to Lewis at Fox News said he was out of the office.
Lewis previously worked as head of communications for CNBC
and was part of the original team that Fox News Chairman and
Chief Executive Roger Ailes assembled to launch the network in
the mid-1990s.
No successor for Lewis has been named.