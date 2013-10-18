By Sue Zeidler
LOS ANGELES Oct 18 Media mogul Rupert Murdoch
was re-elected chairman of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
despite protests from shareholder groups who sought to separate
the chairman and chief executive positions of the
family-dominated company.
Shareholders elected the 82-year-old CEO, his two sons,
Lachlan and James, and the rest of the company's 12-person board
during the meeting on Friday at the Fox studio lot in Los
Angeles.
Shareholders Christian Brothers Investment Services and the
British Columbia Investment Management Corporation in Canada
unsuccessfully proposed the appointment of an independent chair
of the company, citing "the level of family control, and the
influence this may bring to the impending reorganization."
Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder
Services recommended shareholders vote against Murdoch and eight
other directors including his sons, saying the company should
have put its poison pill plan to a shareholder vote.
News Corp announced the poison pill provision in May before
Murdoch split News Corp into two companies, with News Corp
retaining the newspaper and other media assets and Twenty-First
Century Fox holding the movie, TV and other entertainment
properties. The poison pill would be triggered to prevent a
hostile takeover if a buyer acquired 15 percent or more of
either company.
"Our new company deserves a fresh start" Timothy Schaler, an
investor adviser for Christian Brothers, said at the meeting.
"For the board to ignore such a mandate shows disregard for
corporate governance."
In addition to its recommendations to vote against the
Murdochs, the ISS proxy advisory firm recommended a rejection of
Twenty-First Century Fox president Chase Carey and board
members David DeVoe, Roderick Eddington, James Breyer, Viet Dinh
and Alvaro Uribe.
It endorsed independent directors Delphine Arnault, Jacques
Nasser, and Robert Silberman, who were added to the board in
June.
Twenty-First Century Fox countered the ISS rejection of
board members by contending it needs Rupert Murdoch's "unique
insight and strategic vision" in the joint ceo-chairman role and
said the current board has delivered good returns for
shareholders.
Class A shares of Twenty-First Century Fox was trading at
$34.33, up 0.4 percent, in mid-afternoon trading on the Nasdaq
exchange. It has jumped 16.9 percent since July 1, its first day
of trading after the split.
"The company has articulated a strong case for long-term
growth after the separation and they have begun to execute
impressively. We think the separation so far has been a terrific
move," said David Bank, analyst with RBC Capital Markets.
ISS' recommendations were a reversal from last year when it
urged shareholders to back the slate.
But in 2011, ISS recommended clients vote against almost all
of the board members amid News Corp's telephone hacking scandal
that prompted the closing of the News of the World tabloid and
scotched its bid for the remaining stake of British pay-TV
provider BSkyB.
The annual meeting in 2011 attracted about 100 protesters,
TV crews and Tom Watson, a British member of parliament, who
flew in to voice complaints about the hacking scandal.
The Murdochs control 39.4 percent of the company's voting
rights through Class B shares, according to the company proxy.
HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz, a frequent Murdoch
ally, owns 7 percent.
"The shareholder proposals are interesting politically but
not realistic since Murdoch's got the support of Alwaleed and
the family's own holdings," said Matthew Harrigan, analyst with
Wunderlich Securities Inc. "Additionally, the stock has
performed very well," he told Reuters on Wednesday.