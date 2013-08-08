(Adds Carey comments throughout, updates shares)
LOS ANGELES Aug 8 Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First
Century Fox Inc, the film and TV company recently
separated from News Corp, expects to increase profit
over the next few years while it invests in new sports and
entertainment networks, Chief Operating Officer Chase Carey said
on Thursday.
Fox has set a target of "$9 billion-plus" in earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for
fiscal 2016, Carey told investors at a meeting on the Fox movie
studio lot in Los Angeles. Wall Street has forecast $8.8 billion
for the fiscal year that ends in June 2016, according to
analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Fox rose 4.3 percent to $33.17 on Thursday
afternoon on the Nasdaq.
The company will invest $400 million to $500 million over
the next two years to build the new Fox Sports 1 and FXX cable
networks, Carey said. Fox Sports 1 will launch Aug. 17, followed
by FXX, an entertainment channel aimed at younger adults, on
Sept. 2.
The company's TV channels, which include cable newtorks Fox
News and FX, will drive profit gains, Carey said. Fees paid by
pay TV operators to carry the networks will rise annually by
"low teen" percentages during the next three years, he said.
Fox's international networks will pass $1 billion in profits in
fiscal 2015, he said.
"Content is a growth business," Carey said. "Premium content
is just going to get more valuable. Our first priority has to be
keeping the content and brands strong."
Carey also said Fox's board authorized a $4-billion-share
buyback over the next 12 months and an increase in the annual
dividend to 25 cents a share from 17 cents.
He said the threat of "cord cutting" by consumers who drop
their cable TV service had been overstated. The number of cable
subscribers has remained "essentially flat" during the last 12
months, he said.
"The reality is this content is such a fundatmental part of
daily life, people will give up food and a roof over their head
before they give up TV," Carey said.
One "legitimate issue" worth watching is "cord nevers," or
younger people who never sign up for cable, he said. "This is an
issue that will play out over the next 10-plus years, not the
next three," he said.
