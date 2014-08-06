LOS ANGELES Aug 6 Fox Coo Carey: 'We Have No Plans To Pursue Any Other Third-Party Content Company As An Alternative To Time Warner'

* Fox ceo rupert murdoch says it is company's 'resolute decision' to walk away from time warner offer

* Fox coo carey says of time warner: 'let me be clear. We are done.' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)