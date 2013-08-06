Aug 6 Rupert Murdoch's newly separated 21st Century Fox reported higher revenue and profit because of growth at its cable operations and film studio.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $7.2 billion for the quarter ending June, compared to the same quarter last year, the company said on Tuesday. Net income was $977 million, or 42 cents per share, from $596 million, or 25 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.