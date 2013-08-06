IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
Aug 6 Rupert Murdoch's newly separated 21st Century Fox reported higher revenue and profit because of growth at its cable operations and film studio.
Revenue rose 16 percent to $7.2 billion for the quarter ending June, compared to the same quarter last year, the company said on Tuesday. Net income was $977 million, or 42 cents per share, from $596 million, or 25 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
MOSCOW, April 14 Russia's state broadcaster has said it will boycott this year's Eurovision song contest after the host country, Ukraine, said it would bar entry to the Russian contestant and Moscow rejected two possible compromises suggested by organisers.