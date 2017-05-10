Dutch autorities confirm kidnapping of two in Colombia
AMSTERDAM, June 20 The Netherlands foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday that two employees of the television program "Spoorloos", or "Missing", have been kidnapped in Colombia.
May 10 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, the television and film company controlled by Rupert Murdoch, reported a 4.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to strong Super Bowl advertising and high ratings for its cable news channel, Fox News.
The company, which also owns the Twentieth Century Fox movie studio, said total revenue rose to $7.56 billion in the third quarter ended March 31, from $7.23 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $799 million, or 43 cents per share, from $841 million, or 44 cents per share. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
AMSTERDAM, June 20 The Netherlands foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday that two employees of the television program "Spoorloos", or "Missing", have been kidnapped in Colombia.
PARIS, June 20 French journalist Stephane Villeneuve has died in Iraq after succumbing to wounds suffered in an explosion in Mosul earlier this week, the French foreign ministry said on Tuesday.