TAIPEI May 17 Foxconn Technology Group said on
Friday it needs more time to reduce overtime at its China
factories after labour monitors appointed by top client Apple
Inc said cutting workers' hours by a July 1 target
would be a challenge.
Apple last year commissioned the Fair Labor Association
(FLA) to investigate working conditions at the plants after
Foxconn, the holding company for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
Ltd, came under fire for a series of suicides and
accidents since 2010.
In its third report, the FLA said Foxconn had resolved 98
percent of the issued raised in the initial investigation,
including cutting working hours and overtime, improving health
and safety and increasing union participation. The company
employs more than one million people at its China plants.
Foxconn, however, faced the challenge of further cutting
overtime hours to the standards set by Chinese law by the target
date, said the report which was released on Thursday. The law
stipulates a maximum of 40 working hours plus nine overtime
hours a week.
"We need more time with the deadline," Foxconn spokesman
Louis Woo told Reuters. "We can't say when we can meet that
target now. We're trying to come up with a realistic timetable."
Many Foxconn workers, migrants from other parts of China,
oppose a reduction in overtime because they want to make as much
money as possible in a short time. Some workers have said they
may leave the company if overtime is cut.
Hon Hai, the world's largest electronics contract
manufacturer, draws an estimated 60 to 70 percent of its revenue
from assembling gadgets and other work for Apple.