By Clare Jim and Poornima Gupta
| TAIPEI/SAN FRANCISCO
TAIPEI/SAN FRANCISCO Dec 24 Foxconn's
BlackBerry Ltd deal marks the Taiwanese firm's biggest
step up the value chain - a chance to not just assemble
smartphones, but help design them, too.
The agreement to design and market phones starting in
Indonesia, the world's fourth-most populous country but an
under-penetrated market, is a boon to a mega-manufacturer trying
to grow its margins while making a play for a bigger slice of
the global mobile devices market.
Best known for putting together iPhones, Foxconn honed its
skills by meeting Apple Inc's exacting standards and
supply chain rigour. It boasts a workforce of more than 1
million and the scale to negotiate cheaper component prices than
BlackBerry could obtain on its own.
BlackBerry announced on Friday that Foxconn will help design
the hardware for its future low-end devices as part of a 5-year
deal, furthering the template for manufacturing specialists to
scale the value chain. BlackBerry itself will remain focused on
software technology.
The Canadian firm wants to produce many of the new phones in
Indonesia - the first new model is code-named "Jakarta" - where
Foxconn has been navigating bureaucracy for over a year to set
up a manufacturing plant in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
Foxconn - the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry
- expects an agreement with local authorities in
February, and plans to set up joint ventures with local private
firms to tap the potentially vast Southeastern Asian market.
While it waits to set up production facilities in Indonesia,
Foxconn will make BlackBerry phones at its Chinese factories.
Indonesian government officials have said Hon Hai wants to
gradually invest as much as $10 billion over 5 years with local
partner Erajaya Swasembada, and Indonesia will offer
the Taiwanese firm a tax package aimed at kickstarting the plan.
Hon Hai has yet to confirm these details.
"BlackBerry wanted to develop new products in Indonesia,
while we're also tapping the local market there. They saw our
ambition, so we started talking," said Foxconn spokesman Simon
Hsing. "The partnership gives us mutual benefits to explore
existing and new emerging markets together."
"TOTAL SOLUTIONS"
The first Foxconn-built BlackBerry - a low-cost 3G model
based on BlackBerry 10 software and targeting Indonesia - could
be rolled out by April.
"A strategic partnership with BlackBerry is a recognition of
Foxconn's capability and new business model as an IIDM
(Innovative Integrated Design Manufacturer) as our chairman
Terry Gou calls it," said Foxconn's Hsing. "We're no longer just
a contract maker; we provide total solutions - from design,
manufacturing, component supply to logistic management."
Hon Hai has become the world's largest electronics
manufacturer after years of helping Apple and other tech giants
put together their gadgets. That experience means it brings a
number of advantages to the table.
As Apple's largest supplier, Foxconn has undergone years of
manufacturing to the Cupertino company's high standards. Its
unmatched scale should allow it to buy components more cheaply,
BlackBerry says. And Gou has made no secret of his ambitions to
usher Foxconn into the increasingly crowded smartphone space,
boosting margins as a result.
Foxconn has also extended its business this year to provide
devices and applications that build on Mozilla's Firefox
operating system.
But in recent years, the rapid rise of rivals like Pegatron
Corp and increasingly tough demands from clients as
competition intensifies may have put pressure on margins.
Worker-rights advocates and major customers like Apple are also
demanding Foxconn and other contract manufacturers improve wages
and working conditions following a series of high-profile
suicides and reports about untenable labour conditions at
Chinese factories.
"Margins under this partnership with BlackBerry will
definitely be higher," said Arthur Liao, a Taipei-based analyst
at Fubon Securities. "The most profitable bit will come from
component sales and after-service, which includes inventory
management and component repairs," he said, adding that margins
from after-service are usually above 15 percent, three times
those on pure manufacturing.
FIH Mobile Ltd, Hon Hai's handset making arm for
non-Apple brands, will be the unit that collaborates with
BlackBerry. The Hong Kong-listed company returned to a small
profit in January-June after losing US$226 million in the same
year-earlier period as orders fell from clients such as Nokia
Oyj. Current FIH clients include Sony Corp
and HTC Corp.
According to Fubon's Liao, FIH made around 50 million phones
this year while Wistron Corp, BlackBerry's contract
maker, shipped around 20 million BlackBerries.
Shares in FIH, which on Monday forecast a net profit for the
full year, have gained 9.4 percent to a 2-week
high since the BlackBerry deal was announced.
GLOBAL FACILITY EXPANSION
BlackBerry's decision to produce the devices in Indonesia
and Mexico is a pay-off for Foxconn's huge investment in those
two markets. Foxconn has shifted part of its expanding
production facilities to Mexico since 2009 as this is close to
its major customer, Apple.
It's unclear how far the BlackBerry brand travels beyond
less-lucrative emerging markets.
Starting at the low-end means taking on Xiaomi and other
emerging brands that excel at cut-rate smartphones, a
potentially margin-eroding and debilitating battle.
The rise of Chinese gadget makers has already dented Apple's
and Samsung's market share in China and other developing
countries, and Xiaomi has said it will now focus on Southeast
Asia - precisely where Foxconn and BlackBerry mean to kick off
their partnership.
To be sure, that's where the BlackBerry brand remains
strong. While it has fallen out of favour in Western markets, it
still has a cachet and name recognition in Asia, particularly in
Indonesia and other promising markets like India.
It has other things going for it, too.
Foxconn will be helping in the design and manufacturing of
the new phone, but taking on the inventory risk. Foxconn's scale
means it should be able to bring down the cost of the phone as
it has the muscle to source components at lower prices.
"I've got a really good bill of materials right now because
of Foxconn - you know their volumes. I can't buy components at
prices anywhere close to the ones they buy at," BlackBerry CEO
John Chen told reporters. "This is a testing ground for both us
and Foxconn. They are testing us and we are testing them."