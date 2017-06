SAO PAULO, April 26 Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista said on Thursday that he and Foxconn are planning a factory worth $1 billion at an industrial complex in the state of Rio de Janeiro to build batteries, solar panels and efficient street lamps.

Batista, Brazil's richest man, said his companies could contribute half of the investment in the project, although he did not say which unit of his EBX conglomerate would be involved.