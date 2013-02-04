TAIPEI/BEIJING Feb 4 Foxconn Technology Group,
the assembler of most of the world's top-selling electronic
gadgets including Apple Inc's iPhone, is trying to raise
participation in its union as part of efforts to dispel a rash
of bad publicity over poor working conditions and labour
disputes.
Taiwan's Foxconn, which employs more than 1 million people,
mostly in China at huge factory complexes, hit the headlines in
mid-2010 following a spate of worker suicides and widespread
allegations of poor conditions, long hours and low wages.
Apple, Foxconn's main client, asked the U.S.- based
Fair Labor Association (FLA) to review Foxconn's operations last
year following the troubles at its plants and criticism of Apple
itself for having its high-priced gadgets made in low-wage
Foxconn plants.
Foxconn said on Monday it was increasing the number of
junior employee representatives in committees within the union
representing its workers. It said all its sites had been holding
elections to increase the number of such positions, and the
management was not involved in the election process.
"As a part of efforts to implement the Action Plan that was
developed together with the Fair Labor Association, Foxconn is
introducing measures to enhance employee representation in the
Foxconn Labor Union and to raise employees' awareness of the
organization," it said in a statement.
Foxconn's latest plan follows recommendations in the FLA
report. It has already implemented other recommendations and has
increased wages and improved amenities at its sites.
Foxconn is the trading name of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co.
NOT MUCH CHANGE
Labour analysts said that while the latest plans show
willingness on the part of the company to engage its workers,
they would not mean much of a change, with the key being how the
representatives will be chosen.
"Only by letting the workers choose their candidates by
themselves and then vote for them can they fully express the
hopes of workers," said Wang Jing, dean of the department of
labour relations at Capital University of Economics and Business
in Beijing.
"But anyway, it's a good to see this. It shows that the
company wants to improve its relations with the workers," she
added, noting that Apple was likely to be pushing Foxconn to
implement change to protect its own brand image.
Foxconn's labour troubles are not unique in China, where
many workers face much worse conditions, but because of the
company's high-profile customers, which also include Dell Inc
, Hewlett-Packard Co, Sony Corp and
Nintendo Co Ltd, it has attracted the most attention.
Others were sceptical that Foxconn's plans could lead to
real change, given that independent labour unions are
technically forbidden in China, and noted that previous
experiments in worker representation in foreign companies have
not resulted in much change.
"Foxconn is not the first company in China that has tried
'democratic' elections," said Anita Chan, professor at the China
Research Centre, the University of Technology in Sydney, citing
previous such moves by Reebok, Walmart Stores Inc
and Honda Motor Co Ltd.
"They all caught a lot of international attention at the
time of the union elections but all came to nought. It is all
PR."
The All-China Federation of Trade Unions, backed by the
stability obsessed Communist Party, discourages worker activism
and generally sides with management in labour disputes.