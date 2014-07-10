BRIEF-Forthnet FY 2016 net loss shrinks at 23.8 million euros
* FY 2016 turnover at 320.9 million euros ($349.33 million) versus 349.7 million euros year ago
TAIPEI, July 10 Foxconn Technology Group, the world's biggest electronics component maker, said on Thursday it will sign agreements with China's Guizhou province to research and develop big data technology and nanotechnology.
Foxconn, the major supplier of Apple Inc's iPhones, has had similar projects in cooperation with Tsinghua University and Peking University, according to a company statement.
The flagship unit of Foxconn is Hon Hai Precision .
(Reporting by Faith Hung)
* FY 2016 turnover at 320.9 million euros ($349.33 million) versus 349.7 million euros year ago
* Says it lowered conversion price of second series convertible bonds to 5,481 won/share from 5,537 won/share, effective April 28