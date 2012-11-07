TAIPEI Nov 7 Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group
said on Wednesday the company's flagship Hon Hai unit
is finding it difficult to cope with the massive demand for
Apple Inc's iPhones.
"It's not easy to make the iPhones. We are falling short of
meeting the huge demand," Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou told
reporters after a business forum.
However, he declined to comment on brokerage reports saying
that the group's other unit, Foxconn International Holdings
(FIH), had taken on some production.
Hon Hai Precision Industry, the main listed entity
of the parent Foxconn Technology Group, is the key assembler of
Apple's iPhones.
The group also owns FIH, which traditionally assembles
non-Apple products, such as phones from Nokia Oyj and
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.
Shares of Foxconn International Holdings Ltd (FIH)
, the world's biggest contract maker of cellphones,
surged as much as 35 percent on Monday after Citigroup upgraded
the stock to a 'buy' and said it expected the firm to start
assembling iPhones this year.
Shares of FIH fell 5.7 percent in Hong Kong on Wednesday,
while Hon Hai was up 0.6 percent in Taipei.