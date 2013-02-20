Feb 20 One of Apple Inc's major
suppliers, Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group, said on
Wednesday it has placed a hiring freeze on its largest plant in
Shenzhen.
Foxconn spokesman Louis Woo said the company is not hiring
at the facility, citing the high rate of workers returning to
the plant after celebrating the Chinese New Year.
Woo denied a Financial Times report that Foxconn had imposed
a hiring freeze across most of its factories in China as it
slows production of Apple's iPhone 5.
The newspaper quoted a Foxconn spokesman, Liu Kun, as
saying, "Currently, none of the plants in mainland China have
hiring plans."
Foxconn, Apple's largest manufacturing partner, also makes
products for Dell Inc, Sony Corp and
Hewlett-Packard Co, among others.