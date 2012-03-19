* Foxconn says reputation hurt by programme
TAIPEI, March 19 Foxconn Technology Group, the
top maker of Apple Inc's iPhones and iPads, is not off the hook
after a U.S. radio show retracted a programme critical of
working conditions at one of its Chinese factories.
The Hong-Kong based China Labour Bulletin said Foxconn still
employed harsh working conditions, while a fund manager with
shares in Foxconn's parent said investors were watching how the
company treats workers.
"The retraction has somewhat cleared Foxconn's name, but not
all the way. The press and stock investors will continue to
watch how Foxconn treats its workers going forward," said Simon
Liu, fund manager and deputy investment officer at Polaris
Financial Group's fund unit in Taipei. The unit owns share's in
Foxconn's parent company, Hon Hai Precision.
"Obviously, Apple is starting to take serious step asking
Foxconn to properly treats its China workers," Liu said.
The radio programme "This American Life" last week retracted
the episode, saying it had contained "numerous
fabrications".
Foxconn said on Monday it had no plans to take legal action
although the programme had hurt its reputation.
"Our corporate image has been totally ruined. The point is
whatever media that cited the programme should not have reported
it without confirming (with us)," said Simon Hsing, Foxconn's
spokesman.
"We have no plans to take legal action... We hope nothing
similar will happen again."
Rights groups have criticised Foxconn for several years for
what they describe as harsh working conditions.
Working practices at Foxconn's huge plants in China, which
combined employ a million people, came under intense scrutiny in
2010 after a series of suicides among young workers. Last June
three workers died in an explosion at a Foxconn plant in
Chengdu, western China.
Geoffrey Crothall, a spokesman for workers' rights group
China Labour Bulletin, said workers at Foxconn were still
subject to a list of poor working conditions, including long
working hours, strict management that sometimes borders on
abusive practice, and unsafe work practices in some factories.
"All those things are very much in place. I don't think
there's been any alleviation (of these problems) in the past few
months. I don't think Foxconn's done anything, really," Crothall
said.
The retracted episode, broadcast on Jan. 6, was based
heavily on a one-man theatrical show by actor Mike Daisey: "The
Agony and the Ecstasy of Steve Jobs."
Daisey's play and its attendant publicity, including the
radio segment, played a big role in pressuring Apple to allow
outside inspectors at its contract manufacturing facilities in
China, mostly owned by Foxconn Technology.
The executive producer of "This American Life" said in a
broadcast last week that most of the retracted programme's
content was true and corroborated by independent investigation.
The inaccuracies were linked to the actors' account of his
trip to China. For example, Daisey said guards at a Foxconn
factory had guns, but the programme said only the military and
police are permitted to carry guns in China.
Apple, criticised over working conditions at its chain of
suppliers in China, said last week that a U.S. non-profit labor
group had begun an "unprecedented" inspection of working
conditions at its main contract manufacturers.
Last month the New York Times published an investigation
into working practices at Apple supplier's plants in China that
documented poor health and safety conditions and long working
hours.
Hon Hai Precision fell 0.48 percent on Monday,
slightly underperforming a 0.14 percent fall in the main Taiwan
stock index.