TAIPEI, June 14 Foxconn Technology Group, the
main supplier of Apple Inc, said on Thursday a worker
at a Chinese plant jumped from his apartment on Wednesday, the
first suicide since the company agreed with its U.S. client to
improve work conditions.
The 23 year-old worker fell to his death from his apartment
located outside the plant in the southwestern city of Chengdu,
according to a statement by Foxconn. The worker had joined the
company last month and police were investigating the death.
Apple and Foxconn reached an agreement in March to improve
conditions for the 1.2 million workers assembling iPhones and
iPads, a landmark decision that could change the way Western
companies do business in China.
According to the agreement, Foxconn would hire tens of
thousands of new workers to reduce overtime work, improve safety
protocols and upgrade housing and other amenities.
The move comes after Apple, criticised over working
conditions at its sprawling chain of suppliers in China, agreed
to an investigation by the independent Fair Labor Association
earlier this year to stem criticism that its products were built
in sweatshop-like conditions.
A series of suicides among young workers were reported at
Foxconn in 2010, and three workers died in an explosion at a
Foxconn plant in Chengdu last June.
Foxconn also announced in mid-February it had raised wages
for workers by 16 to 25 percent.
Hon Hai Precision Industry, whih makes iPhones and
iPads for Apple, is the main listed unit of the Foxconn group,
while Foxconn International manufactures handsets for
clients such as Nokia and Sony Ericsson.
About 100 workers from Foxconn's Chengdu plant went on the
rampage earlier this month after a dispute in a restaurant
turned violent.