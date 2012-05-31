By Lee Chyen Yee and James Pomfret
HONG KONG May 31 Working conditions at
Foxconn's gargantuan Chinese factories that assemble Apple Inc's
slick gadgets have barely improved despite pledges this
year to halt labour violations, workers' rights activists and
employees said on Thursday.
Foxconn Technology Group, Apple's main global contract
manufacturer run by Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou and employing 1.2
million workers in China, has come under fire in recent years
for running massive "sweatshops" to mass produce high-end iPads
and iPhones.
Last month, Gou defended his firm's industrial workshops
that have helped outmuscle rivals through vast economies of
scale and cost savings that have made it the world's largest
contract manufacturer.
"What's wrong with sweatshops?" Gou told Chinese workers
visiting Taiwan in late April. "We toil hard with blood and
sweat, so long as we don't break any laws. I believe in reaping
what you sow," he added in videoclip posted on YouTube. ()
Following a spate of critical reports detailing unsafe
factory practices at Foxconn plants that have triggered worker
deaths and suicides, Apple this year allowed the U.S.-based Fair
Labor Association (FLA) to conduct a high-profile and extensive
probe of Foxconn's China factories.
The report, released in March and based on 35,000 worker
interviews, unearthed labour violations including extreme work
hours and unpaid overtime. As a result, Apple and Foxconn
pledged major improvements including cutting workloads,
improving safety protocols and upgrading workers' housing and
quality of life.
A fresh report released on Thursday by labour watchdog
Student & Scholars Against Corporate Misbehaviour (SACOM), based
on visits to several Foxconn factories and 170 worker
interviews, found rights violations "remain the norm" including
high production targets, inhumane treatment and signs of overall
salary cuts.
"The frontline management continue to impose humiliating
disciplinary measures on workers," it said.
"The above findings demonstrate that Apple and Foxconn have
not turned over a new leaf," the report added.
Like other China-focused labour advocacy groups, Hong
Kong-based SACOM has released a number of hard-hitting and
prominent reports on Foxconn in recent years.
Foxconn workers staged strikes in April at separate plants
in northern and central China, including a group that threatened
to collectively jump from a roof over pay and work conditions.
In response to SACOM's report, Foxconn Technology Group and
Apple said they would work to improve the working environment of
workers and ensure that they are treated with respect.
"The welfare of our employees is without a doubt our top
priority and we are working hard to give our more than one
million employees in China a safe and positive working
environment," Foxconn Technology Group said.
Carolyn Wu, Apple's spokeswoman in China, said that the U.S.
technology giant insisted its suppliers provided safe working
conditions and used environmentally responsible manufacturing
processes when making Apple's products.
"Our suppliers must live up to these requirements if they
want to keep doing business with Apple," Wu said.
TOO BIG, TOO COMPLICATED
Some labour activists said more needed to be done.
"I haven't seen any real evidence of any significant
changes," said Geoffrey Crothall of China Labour Bulletin,
another group which monitors Foxconn.
"At the moment they're just tinkering around the edges and
doing PR stunts ... I don't think there's a short term fix to
the situation at Foxconn. It's too big, it's too complicated."
Crothall added that Foxconn needed to move towards greater
dialogue with the workers through more representative unions.
"If they can move towards a more democratic system where the
workers have a voice in their pay and conditions ... you'll find
a much more content workforce."
Some of the hundreds of thousands of workers now employed in
Foxconn's major industrial plants in southern China's dusty
Pearl River Delta near Shenzhen, corroborated SACOM's findings.
"The work pressure is still great," said a worker surnamed
Wang who has worked at Foxconn's complex in Guanlan making
iPhones and other products over the past two years.
"There hasn't been much change. We are still being pushed
very hard," he told Reuters by telephone.
Another employee made similar remarks.
The overall salaries of Foxconn workers dropped even though
basic pay has increased, as overtime work has been cut, SACOM
found. Some workers also had higher production targets and had
to work unpaid overtime after pay hikes.