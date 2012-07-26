HONG KONG, July 26 Foxconn International
Holdings Ltd, which assembles handsets for companies
such as Nokia Oyj and Motorola Mobility, said it has
appointed Executive Director Chih Yu Yang as its new chief
executive officer with effect from Thursday.
He replaces Cheng Tien Chong, who is stepping down to spend
more time with his family and to improve his health, Foxconn
International said in a statement to Hong Kong's stock exchange.
Although its parent Foxconn Technology Group assembles Apple
Inc's iPhones and iPads, Foxconn International is not
involved in production of Apple devices.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)