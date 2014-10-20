JAKARTA Oct 20 Taiwan's Foxconn Technology
Group, the world's biggest electronic components maker, is
optimistic about kickstarting its planned investment in
Indonesia and hopes to meet President Joko Widodo's new team
soon, a spokesman said on Monday.
Foxconn, whose flagship listed unit is Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd, may invest in a wide range of
information and communication technology, Simon Hsing told
Reuters. This includes making hardware such as phones, tablets
and televisions, as well as providing telecommunication
services, Hsing said.
Foxconn had previously said it may invest $1 billion in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
"Indonesia has a bright future. We can bring in the
manufacturing capability and the supply chain," he said. Foxconn
operations in Indonesia would focus on the domestic market of
around 240 million people, he said, but the company could also
export to the rest of the Southeast Asian region.
Hsing and Jakarta-based Jeff Yang, vice president of
business development at Foxconn's Indonesia division, were in
the Indonesian capital to congratulate Widodo, who took over as
president on Monday.
Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou is likely to meet Widodo in
person soon, Hsing said. He declined to give more details on the
potential investment.
