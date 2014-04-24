TAIPEI, April 24 Foxconn Technology Group, the world's No.1 electronics manufacturing service (EMS) provider, will decide the fate of its planned $1 billion investment project in Indonesia in October, a source said on Thursday.

Foxconn, the major supplier of Apple Inc's iPhones, announced the plan in February as part of its strategy to expand beyond China, where it has built a massive production base over the last three decades.

The company had said in a statement then that Foxconn would submit a concrete proposal to the Indonesian government "in the next three months." (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)