* Will include manufacturing plants, data centres
* Follows closure of pre-existing south India plant
(Adds detail, quotes)
By Paul Carsten
GUIYANG, China May 26 Taiwan's Foxconn
Technology, the world's largest contract electronics
manufacturer, is aiming to develop 10-12 facilities in India,
including factories and data centres, by 2020, Chairman Terry
Gou said on Tuesday.
The company could spend a "few billion dollars" on
developing the facilities, said Gou, whose company's listed
flagship unit is Hon Hai Precision Industry.
"A lot of our customers, especially Chinese customers, need
us to manufacture ... in India, to make phones, tablets, TVs, as
soon as possible," Gou said in an interview on the outskirts of
Guiyang in China's southern Guizhou province, where the company
already operates a manufacturing plant and data centre.
The announcement makes Foxconn the latest tech powerhouse to
set its sights on the world's second-most populous nation. It
follows smartphone company Xiaomi Inc, which in March announced
plans to begin manufacturing in India.
Foxconn's move comes as it grapples with rising expenses at
its 25 manufacturing sites in China, where wages have more than
doubled since 2010.
The Indian expansion plans come soon after the company
closed a mobile phone plant in southern India, prompting
protests from some of the workforce of about 1,700 people.
Foxconn did not elaborate on the reasons for the closure beyond
citing changes in its customer base.
It was not immediately known how many jobs the proposed new
plants would eventually create.
Gou emphasised that in addition to Chinese brands, Foxconn
is aiming to cooperate with local companies such as Micromax
Informatics IPO-MINF.NS, which ranks second to Samsung
Electronics as India's largest smartphone maker.
The new Indian plants will be modelled on Foxconn's Guiyang
facility, Gou said. That plant is part of the company's push to
develop China's less-industrialised interior, which includes a
factory producing iPhones for Apple.
No concrete deal has been reached, but Foxconn is already
conducting feasibility studies for the investments and Gou said
he hopes to sign a contract by the end of this year.
(Writing by Michael Gold in Taipei and Nicholas Heath in
Beijing; Editing by David Goodman)