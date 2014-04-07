TAIPEI, April 7 Foxconn Technology Group, the
main supplier of Apple Inc, is rumored to be interested
in buying cable TV company CNS from private equity firm MBK for
around T$64 billion ($2.11 billion), the Economic Daily reported
on Monday.
The move comes as Foxconn, whose flagship unit is Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co., aims to tie up with CNS
against Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan's biggest mobile and
fixed network carrier, the report said, without citing sources.
Hon Hai, CNS and MBK all declined to comment, it said.
($1 = 30.2910 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates)