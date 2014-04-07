TAIPEI, April 7 Foxconn Technology Group, the main supplier of Apple Inc, is rumored to be interested in buying cable TV company CNS from private equity firm MBK for around T$64 billion ($2.11 billion), the Economic Daily reported on Monday.

The move comes as Foxconn, whose flagship unit is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., aims to tie up with CNS against Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan's biggest mobile and fixed network carrier, the report said, without citing sources.

Hon Hai, CNS and MBK all declined to comment, it said.

($1 = 30.2910 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates)