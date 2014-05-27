* Foxconn to purchase T$11.6 billion stake in Asia Pacific
Telecom
* Move comes amid Apple supplier's entry into 4G market
* Deal good for Foxconn in long term - analyst
By Faith Hung and Michael Gold
TAIPEI, May 27 Apple Inc supplier
Foxconn Technology Group will buy a stake in Taiwanese mobile
telecoms operator Asia Pacific Telecom for T$11.6
billion ($390 million) in a deal that would expand its presence
in Taiwan's fledgling 4G telecoms market.
Foxconn, which is listed on the Taiwan stock market under
the name Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, would pay
T$20 a share for 582.9 million shares in Asia Pacific via a
private placement, both companies said in stock exchange filings
on Tuesday.
Asia Pacific and a unit of Foxconn are then expected to
merge fully via a share swap, pending agreement on terms, by
June 20.
The deal comes as Foxconn, the world's largest contract
manufacturer of electronic goods, is branching out into new
areas including software and cloud computing, in addition to 4G
services.
Foxconn has previously won one of the licenses to operate
part of Taiwan's 4G spectrum, which is expected to begin service
later this year.
"The deal should definitely benefit Hon Hai as they move
into 4G, though it could be as long as seven years before they
see any real profit from their entry into the field," said Fubon
Securities analyst Arthur Liao.
Earlier this month, Asia Pacific had said it would soon
decide soon on a merger with either Foxconn or Chinese noodles
maker Ting Hsin International.
Foxconn will purchase Asia Pacific under its subsidiary
company Ambit Microsystems, the unit responsible for its future
4G deployment, the stock exchange statement said. Ambit will be
dissolved and new company will operate under the name Asia
Pacific Telecom.
($1 = 30.0970 Taiwan Dollars)
