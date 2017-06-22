TAIPEI, June 22 Foxconn, the world's
largest contract electronics maker, is looking at six U.S.
states including Wisconsin as locations for a display-making
plant, a top executive said on Thursday.
"It is one of the six we are considering," Tai Jeng-wu, CEO
of Foxconn's Japanese unit Sharp Corp and group vice
chairman told reporters on the sidelines of Foxconn's annual
shareholders meeting.
"We are hoping to (make a decision) as soon as possible."
Foxconn was formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.
It has previously valued the proposed U.S. investment at more
than $7 billion.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Stephen Coates)