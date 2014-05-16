(Refiles to correct date in dateline)
TAIPEI May 16 Foxconn Technology Group, a major
manufacturer of Apple Inc's iPhones and iPads, will let
workers in its Vietnam facilities take three days off, starting
from Saturday, for safety reasons, the company said in a
statement on Friday.
Foxconn, whose flagship unit is Hon Hai Precision Industry
, did not elaborate.
Anti-China protests, triggered by a dispute in the South
China Sea, have led to vandalism, factory shut-downs and some
deaths in several industrial parks in Vietnam.
