UPDATE 1-Australia's Vocus says KKR makes $1.65 bln takeover approach
* KKR indicative offer A$3.50 per share vs A$2.86 previous close
Oct 1 Integrys Energy Group said it has agreed to buy Fox Energy Co LLC for $440 million.
The purchase includes $390 million for the Fox Energy Center, a 593-megawatt combined cycle generating facility, and $50 million for the early termination of the existing tolling agreement, Integrys said in a statement.
* KKR indicative offer A$3.50 per share vs A$2.86 previous close
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 6 Mexico on Tuesday conceded to U.S. demands for changes in the terms of Mexican access to the lucrative U.S. sugar market, striking a deal with Washington that will likely lift prices of the sweetener to U.S. food processors and consumers.