July 8 Lawyers for Fox News chairman Roger Ailes
on Friday asked a federal judge to halt former anchor Gretchen
Carlson's sexual harassment lawsuit against him, and send the
case to arbitration.
In a filing with the federal court in Newark, New Jersey,
Ailes' lawyers said Carlson's contract with the network had
required her to arbitrate any disputes over her employment, and
not sue, as she did on Wednesday, in New Jersey Superior Court.
"Plaintiff's ploy of filing in Superior Court to justify her
shameless publicity campaign against Roger Ailes should not be
countenanced," Ailes' lawyers said.
