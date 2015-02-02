Ticket to ride Japanese luxury sleeper train a mere $10,000 one way
TOKYO A Japanese railway company has launched a new luxury sleeper train with sky views, bathtubs and dark wood interiors, joining the race for well-heeled tourists.
NEW YORK The actress Lindsay Lohan and her mother Dina on Monday filed a defamation lawsuit against the Fox News Network and the TV host Sean Hannity, saying a commentator on Hannity's show falsely accused the Lohans of "doing cocaine" with each other.
The comment by Michelle Fields, who was also named as a defendant, was made on Feb. 4, 2014, two days after the Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman died of a heroin overdose.
In a complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, the Lohans called Fields' comment a "totally irresponsible and malicious innuendo" to suggest to viewers that Lindsay Lohan might be the next celebrity to "join the obituary list."
The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
NANTERRE, France French prosecutors asked a court on Tuesday to impose a heavy fine on celebrity magazine Closer if it is found guilty of invading the privacy of Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, by publishing topless photos of her in 2012.