Actress Lindsay Lohan rehearses a scene from ''Speed-the-Plow'' by David Mamet at the Playhouse Theatre in London September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files

NEW YORK The actress Lindsay Lohan and her mother Dina on Monday filed a defamation lawsuit against the Fox News Network and the TV host Sean Hannity, saying a commentator on Hannity's show falsely accused the Lohans of "doing cocaine" with each other.

The comment by Michelle Fields, who was also named as a defendant, was made on Feb. 4, 2014, two days after the Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman died of a heroin overdose.

In a complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, the Lohans called Fields' comment a "totally irresponsible and malicious innuendo" to suggest to viewers that Lindsay Lohan might be the next celebrity to "join the obituary list."

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)