LOS ANGELES, April 11 Fox News on Wednesday
suspended indefinitely an employee who had anonymously posted
videos and comments about behind-the-scenes workdays at the
television network, leading media website Gawker to dub him the
"mole."
Joe Muto, who had worked as an associate producer on
commentator Bill O'Reilly's show at Fox, began his postings on
social media websites on Tuesday, and Gawker then began
publishing "installments" from the "mole" on its website.
After being suspended, Muto posted a picture of himself late
on Wednesday afternoon inside Gawker's office saying "It's Me,
Joe: The Fox Mole."
"They nailed me," Muto wrote on the Gawker website. "In the
end, it was the digital trail that gave me away. ... They
couldn't prove it entirely, but I was pretty much the only
suspect."
By Wednesday, the posts became widely discussed on social
media and in newsrooms across the United States because they
purported to give a glimpse inside the news channel known for
conservative personalities such as O'Reilly and Sean Hannity.
Muto's posts included a video of Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney's off-air banter in an interview with
Hannity in which the politician was caught on camera using the
word "dressage" about horses.
"I think Mitt loses points with the GOP base for his correct
pronunciation of dressage," Muto posted.
Another post railed about a gap in the bathroom stalls, with
photo included, at Fox headquarters in New York.
On Wednesday afternoon, a Fox representative told website
Mediaite.com that the TV network had identified the person and
was exploring its legal options, but Muto taunted Fox with
another post saying, "I Am the Fox Mole, And I'm Still Here."
That changed late on Wednesday, Muto said, when he was
ushered into a Fox attorney's office and "suspended indefinitely
... with pay, oddly enough."
"I denied it, which is why they didn't fire me outright,"
Muto wrote on Gawker about being the "mole." "But two nice
gentlemen from security escorted me to my desk to pack up my
stuff, and it was pretty obvious at that point that I would not
be setting foot back into" Fox's New York headquarters.
Fox News is a unit of media giant News Corp.