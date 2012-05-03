* Packer hires UBS to sell Consolidated Media/Foxtel stake
* Stake may net $1 billion
* Packer may pounce on Echo and Sydney's Star casino -
report
* News Corp, Telstra, Seven West seen as keen Foxtel stake
buyers
By Miranda Maxwell and Narayanan Somasundaram
MELBOURNE, May 3 Australian billionaire James
Packer has hired UBS to sell his 25 percent stake in
pay TV operator Foxtel, worth about $1 billion, raising
speculation he may bid for casino group Echo Entertainment and
its prize asset, Sydney's Star casino.
Packer, who has stakes in casinos in Australia, London,
Macau and Las Vegas, has mandated UBS to sell his 50.1 percent
holding in Consolidated Media Holdings, which holds the
Foxtel stake as well as content-provider Fox Sports, a source
with direct knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.
The move has renewed talk that Packer may look to add Echo,
which has a market capitalisation of $3.1 billion, to Crown Ltd
, the Packer-run owner of Melbourne's Crown casino and
Perth's Burswood casino, to create a $10 billion gaming giant.
Selling the Foxtel stake would allow Packer to hold 40-45
percent of a merged Crown/Echo entity and would anchor his Asian
and global gaming ambitions, maximising growth in the
high-roller business from Asia, the Herald-Sun newspaper said on
Thursday.
Crown has already applied to Australia's gaming authority to
raise its stake in Echo above 10 percent after hitting that
limit in February.
"These are monopoly assets, there is only one casino
(operator) in each state. They are much better assets (than
Foxtel) from that perspective, and the returns are arguably
better," said Karara Capital portfolio manager Akshay Chopra.
"If he were to take over Echo it would be a big price," he
added, saying Packer could choose to expand further in Asia
instead.
Echo was voted Australia's No. 1 contender to be taken over
in 2012 by JP Morgan, which said in January that Crown would
need to act quickly before recent spending on Star flowed
through to its bottom line..
Both CMH and a UBS spokeswoman in Sydney declined to
comment.
UBS joint global head of investment banking, Matthew
Grounds, sold Packer's Nine Network TV asset in 2006 for A$4.5
billion.
CMH shares were flat at A$3.30 a share on Thursday. Packer
wants A$3.60 a share, the Herald Sun said.
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, which owns 25 percent
of Foxtel, would likely have first rights to buy the Packer
interest, the paper said, while Seven West Media,
controlled by billionaire Kerry Stokes, may also be interested.
Seven could not be reached for comment.
The Herald Sun, owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, said if
granted foreign ownership approval "News Corp could move to
control literally overnight".
"He has to sell to Murdoch. That's the only way to bring
certainty and pretty quick finality," the paper said.
Telecommunications company Telstra, which holds the
remaining 50 per cent of Foxtel, has said it wants to up its 50
percent stake but may face competition hurdles.
Shares in Telstra rose 0.3 percent, Crown fell 0.9 percent,
Echo added 2.2 percent, News Corp firmed 0.1 percent and Seven
West lost 0.7 percent.