MELBOURNE May 3 Australian billionaire James Packer has appointed investment bank UBS to sell his 25 percent stake in pay TV operator Foxtel, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

UBS will negotiate the sale of his 50.1 percent stake in Consolidated Media Holdings, which holds the Foxtel pay TV holding, the source confirmed.

The sale, worth about $1 billion, would fund a takeover of casino group Echo Entertainment, the Herald Sun newspaper said on Thursday..

