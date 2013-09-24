BRIEF-Midven buys a part of business travel company
* Said on Wednesday that it bought via its unit Midven Business Solutions Sp. z o.o., now renamed to Bookre Sp. z o.o., an organised part of a B2B company active in business travel segment
LONDON, Sept 24 British property agent Foxtons said it had now floated 66 percent of the company after it exercised an over-allotment option following a successful stock market debut last week.
Shares in Foxtons on Friday opened 19 percent above the 230 pence offer - which was already at the top of a targeted range between 190 pence and 230 pence - to value the company at around 775 million pounds ($1.2 billion).
On Tuesday it said the float now represented around 66.1 percent of the ordinary share capital, after it sold 60 percent on Friday. On Tuesday its shares closed at 269.5 pence.
