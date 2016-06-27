LONDON, June 27 London-based estate agency
Foxtons Group said Britain's decision to leave the
European Union was likely to prolong uncertainty in the property
market, resulting in a drop in its full-year earnings.
The group said the run up to Thursday's vote had already led
to "significant uncertainty" across London residential markets.
"Whilst it is too early to accurately predict how the London
property sales market will respond, the upturn we were expecting
during the second half of this year is now unlikely to
materialise," the group said on Monday.
Foxtons said first-half group revenue was now expected to be
slightly below the previous year, with a lower earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the
region of 20 percent, and full-year group revenue and adjusted
earnings would be "significantly lower".
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)