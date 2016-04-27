April 27 British estate agent Foxtons Group Plc
guided towards a slower sales pipeline for the second
quarter, citing a slowdown in investment after a rush to close
deals before April, when a new property surcharge came into
play.
Foxtons, however, said revenue rose 16.2 percent to 38.4
million pounds ($56 million) in the three months ended March 31,
driven by a frenzy to close deals before the introduction of a
stamp duty surcharge on buy-to-let investments and second homes.
($1 = 0.6865 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)