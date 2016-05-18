(Adds details, background)
By Esha Vaish
May 18 Shareholders of two London-listed
companies approved their directors' pay on Wednesday, rejecting
the recommendations of influential advisors in a sign that
dissatisfaction over high salaries has yet to result in
widespread change.
A majority of shareholders in British estate agent Foxtons
Group Plc and Irish gambling company Paddy Power
Betfair Plc backed their 2015 director pay
reports, voting results showed.
Investors in the UK and the United States are increasingly
expressing anger over the rapid growth in executive salaries,
especially when a company's performance fails to meet
expectations.
This year, oil major BP Plc, medical equipment firm
Smith & Nephew and oil equipment maker Weir Group
were among the companies whose shareholders rejected
their 2015 payouts in non-binding votes.
At Foxtons' annual general meeting, 79.30 percent of the
votes cast were in favour of its director pay. Paddy Power
Betfair - formed when Paddy Power combined with rival Betfair -
received 68.22 percent of votes backing the remuneration in its
first meeting as a merged entity.
Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis had
recommended Foxtons shareholders vote against its director pay,
while Pensions and Investment Research Consultants had opposed
Paddy Power Betfair's remuneration.
Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc's, gambling software
provider Playtech Plc and Jupiter Fund Management Plc
were among the other London-listed companies whose
director pay reports were approved by shareholders on Wednesday.
A Reuters analysis of executive pay at Britain's top
companies showed that the average pay of CEOs fell in 2015, but
a deeper slide in corporate profits meant their cut of the
spoils continued a decade-long rising trend.
Foxtons Chief Executive Nic Budden's pay was raised even
though the company's 2015 profit fell and it forecast fewer home
sales for the second quarter.
Paddy Power Betfair's shares had closed lower on March 8
after the company's results even though it reported a rise in
revenue and profit for both firms separately. Investec analyst
Alistair Ross wrote in a note then that Betfair's core earnings
were below his estimates.
Foxtons shares closed unchanged at 157.25 pence, while Paddy
Power Betfair shares ended 0.9 percent higher at 8,899 pence.
