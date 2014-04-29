LONDON, April 29 Foxtons Group Plc

* Q1 revenue rose 19.2 percent to 34.1 million stg

* Q1 property sales commissions were £17.6m, up 41.1% on prior year driven by significant volume growth in branches

* Q1 adjusted ebitda (1) of £10.9m increased by 44.0%

* Pipeline is well ahead of last year and gives us confidence in results for half year to 30 june 2014