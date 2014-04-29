BRIEF-First Savings Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.94
* First Savings Financial Group Inc qtrly net interest income $7.2 million versus $6.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 29 Foxtons Group Plc
* Q1 revenue rose 19.2 percent to 34.1 million stg
* Q1 group turnover was £34.1m, an increase of 19.2% on same period in 2013
* Q1 property sales commissions were £17.6m, up 41.1% on prior year driven by significant volume growth in branches
* Q1 adjusted ebitda (1) of £10.9m increased by 44.0%
* Pipeline is well ahead of last year and gives us confidence in results for half year to 30 june 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Savings Financial Group Inc qtrly net interest income $7.2 million versus $6.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orchid Island Capital Inc qtrly net interest income of $25.6 million, or $0.77 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: