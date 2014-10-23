Oct 23 Foxtons Group Plc
* Q3 revenue 39.9 million stg versus 41.1 million stg year
ago
* Housing transactions slow in q3
* Performance in q3 2014 was negatively impacted by a sharp
and recent slowing of volumes in london property sales markets
* Q3 property sales commissions were £16.4m (2013: £17.8m),
down 7.8%, as a reduction in sales volumes more than offset
price increases
* We now believe that market volumes in h2 2014 overall will
be significantly below levels during same period last year
* Consequently, we expect full year 2014 adjusted ebitda to
be below prior year figure of £49.6m
* Q3 adjusted ebitda 1 was £14.2m (2013: £18.0m)
